Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being organised to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence is a golden opportunity to make the new generation aware of the glorious history of the freedom struggle.

Virtually attending the second meeting of a national panel constituted for organising the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said the contribution of the freedom fighters will inspire the young generation to create history.

"Through this, the younger generation will get an opportunity to know the contribution of our known and unknown freedom fighters," Gehlot said at the meeting.

The programme will be meaningful and successful when the spirit of sacrifice and dying for the country reaches the people, he said.

The Rajasthan chief minister said his government has established a Directorate of Non-violence and Peace.

If such initiatives are taken in all states under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it will help in strengthening the spirit of social harmony by removing violence, tension, mistrust from the society, he said.

