Haryana, December 22: In the latest development, Haryana police has arrested a man for murdering a 7-year-old girl from a village in Panipat. The killing took place on December 12. Police got a hold of the accused a week after the dismembered body of the girl was recovered from an abandoned place in her village.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, the accused was identified as Praveen, a resident of the same village. The accused had lured the victim on the pretext of buying sweets and taken her to a deserted place on the outskirts of the village in a bid to rape her. When she resisted his rape attempt, he thrashed her head with a brick and strangled her. When she died, the accused dumped her body and fled. UP Shocker: Class 12 Girl Shot Dead by 3 Men For Resisting Molestation Bid in Firozabad.

Panipat superintendent of police had announced a reward of Rs 50 thousand, which was later raised to Rs 2 lakh for the information on the incident and the accused. Girl Stabbed 24 Times by Her Boyfriend and His Two Friends For Resisting Rape in UP.

However, the accused was caught by the police. During intense interrogation, he confessed to his crime. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

