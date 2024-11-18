Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Two more accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique were sent to police custody till November 21 by Mumbai's Killa Court (Esplanade Court) on Sunday.

Salman Vohra has been accused of being the financing the murder, while Akashdeep Singh was another accused

The two lawyers, representing said that while Vohra has been accused of being the financier of the murder, Singh has corresponding with another person regarding the murder.

Advocate Shila Gupta, representing Salman Vohra told ANI, "He has been accused of financing the murder, he was brought here after being arrested in Uttar Pradesh."

Shaikah Faizan, representing Akashdeep Singh told ANI, "He (Akashdeep Singh) was brought in from the Punjab border, the alleged role of both the accused is different. Along with Pappu Singh they allegedly communicated with each other through a device and pass on messages to each other. The other accused has been alleged to be supporting others financially. I cannot give more information as today itself they have been produced before the court. Today was their first remand."

Earlier on November 12, Mumbai's Killa court sent Shiva Kumar, the main accused and shooter in Baba Siddiqui murder case, along with four other accused, to police custody till November 19.

Shiva Kumar and four other accused were arrested by a joint team of UP Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch from Nanpara area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on November 10.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12.

The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder.

According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

On November 16 Shubham Lonkar, the mastermind and wanted accused in the NCP leader's murder had allegedly planned to kill Aftab Poonawala, the accused arrested in the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case, according to sources.

As per the sources, Lonkar, allegedly associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang, continuously planned for a month in 2022 to kill Poonawala in Delhi's Saket Court.

Accused Aftab is currently lodged in Tihar Jail No. 4 in Delhi. (ANI)

