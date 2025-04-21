In today’s world, where rising costs of living collide with perfectly filtered lifestyles on social media, a new kind of financial anxiety has quietly emerged, money dysmorphia. This term is used to describe a growing phenomenon, especially prevalent among younger generations like Millennials and Gen Z, where individuals feel financially insecure or inadequate despite being objectively stable. Just as body dysmorphia causes a distorted self-image, money dysmorphia warps one’s understanding of their economic situation. You could have a decent salary, savings and a manageable lifestyle, yet constantly feel behind or underprepared. This disconnect is often intensified by constant comparisons with online influencers, societal expectations of success and the looming fear of not reaching milestones such as homeownership, travel goals or early retirement. As a result, people may feel stuck in a cycle of guilt, shame or overcompensation, emotionally trapped by the idea that they are never doing ‘enough’ with their money. Karan Johar Admits Having Body Dysmorphia, Reveals Preferring 'Oversized Clothes' to Conceal Perceived Body Imperfections.

What Is Money Dysmorphia?

It reflects a persistent misjudgment of one’s own financial health. Those affected might perceive themselves as broke, struggle with spending guilt or feel an overwhelming sense of economic inadequacy, evidence to the contrary. This condition intertwines money with identity, status and self-worth. India’s Preventive Healthcare Market Doubles in Size in Past 4 Years, ‘Wellness and Fitness’ Contributes USD 98 Billion and With 51% of Total Market Size, Says Nikhil Kamath.

Possible Symptoms to Look Out For

You might be dealing with money dysmorphia if you:

1. Feel financially unstable even when you are not.

2. Constantly hesitate to spend on basic needs or self care.

3. Compare your lifestyle to others and feel like you are falling short.

4. Fear sudden financial collapse, even with savings or backup plans.

5. Engage in excessive budgeting, hoarding or over-spending as a coping mechanism.

Ways To Manage

Begin by getting a clear, factual picture of your finances, apps, planners or consultations with financial advisors can help. Practice self-awareness to separate facts from emotional reactions. Taking breaks from social media or curating your feed to reflect financial reality, rather than luxury aspiration, can reduce mental stress. Finally, mental health support, particularly from therapists specializing in financial anxiety or trauma can help you reframe your beliefs about money.

Money dysmorphia does not mean you are bad with money, it means you are human in a culture obsessed with financial status. By recognising the signs and reframing your mindset, you can build a healthier, more balanced relationship with money.

