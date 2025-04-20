Ananya Panday has firmly established herself as a style icon, especially when it comes to her adeptness in styling jeans. Whether she’s on the streets of Mumbai or attending a casual brunch, Ananya manages to infuse her distinctive flair into this timeless wardrobe staple. Her approach towards denim goes beyond mere fashion; it reflects her vibrant personality and keen sense of style. 'Call Me Bae' Actress Ananya Panday Loves to Slay in Lehengas; 7 Best Designs From Her Wardrobe (View Pics).

What sets Ananya apart is her ability to pair jeans with a variety of tops, seamlessly transitioning between laid-back and chic looks. She often opts for fitted, high-waisted styles that accentuate her figure while providing comfort. Ananya frequently complements her denim with trendy crop tops, oversized shirts, or sleek blazers, creating an effortlessly stylish silhouette. Is Ananya Panday a Connoisseur of Red Sarees? Check Out Pics.

In terms of footwear, she knows how to keep it fresh, whether she’s rocking classic sneakers for a more casual vibe or strappy heels for a polished appearance. Accessories play a vital role in her outfits too; a statement belt or chic handbag often completes her looks, adding a touch of sophistication. On that note, let's check out her casual wardrobe filled with jeans.

Keep Slaying

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chic

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Basic But Stylish

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving Her Jeans

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Girl's Favourite Outfit

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple But Charming

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Denim on Denim

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her choice of denim washes also showcases her versatile fashion sense. From light-wash jeans for a sunny day to darker shades for an evening out, Ananya proves that jeans are anything but basic. With her confidence and keen eye for detail, Ananya Panday truly slays in jeans, inspiring many to embrace the stylish potential of this classic piece. Every appearance in denim highlights her ability to blend comfort with undeniable style.

