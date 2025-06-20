Ballia (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) The Ballia district administration has officially requested police to investigate the death of a community health centre (CHC) superintendent in Varanasi district jail, officials said on Friday.

Dr Venkatesh Maur, the CHC superintendent in Bansdih in Ballia district, died in Varanasi district jail on Monday, four days after he was arrested on bribery charges.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Varman confirmed that the district magistrate in Ballia has urged an independent inquiry.

Maur's wife, Priyanka, has filed a complaint, alleging a conspiracy behind the death, claiming he was falsely implicated, officials said.

Maur was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe on June 12.

The Provincial Medical Services Association had previously termed his death a "pre-planned murder" and demanded a CBI probe.

Doctors across the district have ended their boycott and resumed duties on Friday, following an intervention from the district administration and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh.

