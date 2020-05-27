India News | Bank Mitra Robbed of Cash Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh in Mathura

Mathura, May 26 (PTI) Four bike-borne men allegedly looted a bank 'mitra' here of cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

SSP Gaurav Grover said the accused snatched Madan Gopal's bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh and fled away after pushing him into a roadside ditch.

In his complaint, Gopal said he had withdrawn the money from the Canara bank in Kosi Kalan.

The SSP said a case was registered in the matter and efforts were underway to nab the accused.

