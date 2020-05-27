Vivo Y70s 5G Smartphone With Exynos 880 SoC & 48MP Triple Rear Camera Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications

Vivo Y70s 5G Smartphone Launched (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has finally launched the new smartphone under its Y series, which is dubbed as Vivo Y70s. Ahead of the launch, poster image of the Vivo Y70s had surfaced online, giving a closer look of the smartphone. The Vivo Y70s comes with a hole-punch display along with a triple camera module at the rear. The smartphone is equipped with a massive 4,500mAh battery and 48MP main camera. The smartphone comes in three shades - Fog Illusion, Starlight Blue, and Moon Shadow Black. The company hasn’t specified any details about the global launch. Also, there is no information about the smartphone hitting the Indian shores. Vivo Y70s Live Images Surface Online Prior To Launch.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Vivo Y70s 5G gets a starting price of RMB 1,998 which is around Rs 21,200 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The bigger variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB of onboard storage is priced at RMB 2,198 around Rs 23,400. The device is already available for pre-orders and the shipments will commence in China from June 1.

The smartphone sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Vivo Y70s comes powered by Samsung's Exynos 880 chipset with two Cortex-A77 cores, which is clocked at 2GHz. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 10 based on Funtouch OS 10 custom skin out-of-the-box. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging technology.

For photography, there is a triple camera module at the back. The setup comprises of a 48MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.