New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The All India Bar Association (AIBA) has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, cautioning about demands for President's Rule in the state after witnessing horrific incidents of sexual assault and violence in Sandeshkhali.

AIBA Chairman and Senior Advocate, Dr Adish Aggarwala, has also condemned the incident and the lackadaisical approach of the West Bengal Police and authorities in not nabbing the culprits and a sketchy probe.

"We are pained to hear about the horrific testimonies of the victims of Sandeshkhali and have demanded swift action in the matter. We have also cautioned the Chief Minister that she shall ensure that the State doesn't turn into "Jungle Raj" or else we will have to demand President's Rule," said Aggarwala, who is also the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The letter written to the Chief Minister of West Bengal by the AIBA condemned the incident.

"The reports of atrocities with the women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali have left the nation in shock and immense grief. The testimonies of the victims as recorded by statutory bodies like the National Commission for Women have revealed horrors that the women have faced in forms of sexual assault and violence," the letter read.

"We feel immense pain and grief about the women and want that justice is served to them. You, being the Chief Minister of the State shall look into the matter immediately and shall ensure that those involved in these heinous acts shall be put to face the law," the letter added.

Women in Sandeshkhali village, North Parganas area have come forward, alleging that Shajahan Sheikh, a prominent figure in the local TMC, along with his supporters, have engaged in land-grabbing and sexually assaulted them under duress.

Shajahan Sheikh has evaded authorities after a group purportedly linked to him reportedly attacked officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid on his premises in connection with a corruption investigation. (ANI)

