Kolkata, February 17: With the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal under fire from Opposition parties over the events in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali, the state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar said that a 10-member committee led by two Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank women officers are investigating the Sandeshkhali events.

"State police 10-member committee led by two DIG rank lady officers investigated the entire area of Sandeshkhali and listened to the issues faced by the people. A total of 17 arrests have been made in the Sandeshkhali case," the DIG said speaking at a press conference in Kolkata on Saturday. Sandeshkhali Violence: Another Prime Accused Shibaprasad Hazra of TMC Arrested in Land Grab and Sexual Abuse Case

The DGP assured that the state police is not trying to hide anything and he appealed to villagers to come forth with their complaints. "Police are not trying to hide anything and we have said that necessary action will be taken. If anyone has such complaints (rape complaints), register written complaints and we will investigate...," Kumar added.

Speaking about statements from woman before a magistrate, the DGP said, "We will address all the issues. She had initially not made any allegation. But from what we have come to know, she has made a statement before the magistrate and we have added this thing and will bring all the perpetrators to the book whosoever he is..." On the continuity of the prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed in the region, the DGP said, "We will be reviewing the situation area-wise, and in a day or two, we will remove Section 144. We will ensure that normalcy returns to the region."

Kumar said that some people were trying to communalise the incident and create lawlessness in the area and hence the police thought it appropriate to impose Section 144. "Some people were giving a communal colour and some were trying to create lawlessness in the area. So we had to ensure that we can bring some order and establish the rule of law. We are committed to facing whatever the truth is and we will take action against anyone if there is evidence," the DGP said. Sandeshkhali Violence: NCSC Submits Report to President Droupadi Murmu, Recommends President’s Rule in West Bengal

On allegations of land grabbing, the DGP assured that teams from the land department will be holding camps in the region from Sunday. "For land grabbing issues which seem to us to be a major factor there, there will be teams from the land department. From tomorrow onwards they will be visiting places, there will be camps. They will be accepting the complaints," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Basirhat Superintendent of Police (SP) HM Rehman stated that one of the associates to TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, Shibu Hazra, whose poultry farm was attacked by women protesters recently, has been arrested from the Najat area of Basirhat. "Shibu Hazra has been arrested from the Najat area of Basirhat in West Bengal today. A total of 18 people have been arrested including Shibu Hazra. An investigation is underway based on the complaints we are receiving...," the SP said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

The SP mentioned that they have not received any complaint of rape, barring one which was given before a magistrate. "The complaints received by us from the police team in Sandeshkhali as well as the police station did not mention any cases of rape. However, in court, one woman has lodged a complaint of rape. The police will take action on it," Rehman added. Rehman however mentioned that they have not received any complaint against Shahjahan Sheikh who has been at large ever since the Enforcement Directorate was attacked while on their way to carry out a raid at his residence. "We have not received any complaint against Shahjahan Sheikh," he said.

Assuring villagers of safety and urging them to come forth with their complaints, the SP said, "Police and force are deployed in every gram panchayat. There are sufficient number of forces. There are lady police officers. Senior officials are in charge of supervision. There is no need to fear. If there is any complaint, come to us." The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier accused the West Bengal police of acting as cadres of the TMC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)