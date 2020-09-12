Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) The Bar Association at Alipore Court has taken a decision not to attend its POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court for alleged rude behaviour of the judge with some lawyers, sources said here on Saturday.

At an extraordinary general meeting attended by a section of lawyers of the Bar Association, it was decided on Thursday that the advocates belonging to it will not attend the POCSO court presided by the judge of the special court till further decision, the sources said.

The Alipore Court Bar Association has around 3,000 lawyers as its members, a senior lawyer said.

The meeting was held on a requisition given by some lawyers seeking an extraordinary general meeting to discuss alleged rude behaviour by the judge and other miscellaneous matters.

It was decided at the meeting that a six-member committee of the association will be formed which will discuss the issue with the district judge of Alipore Court and will take up the matter with the Calcutta High Court administration if necessary, the sources said.

There are more than 2,000 cases pending before the POCSO court at Alipore, the senior lawyer said.

