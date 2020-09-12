New Delhi, September 12: Amid India registering highest single-day spike of 97,570 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Union Health Ministry -- in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) -- held a virtual conclave on 'Clinical Protocol and Case Management in COVID-19'. During the conclave stress on public-private collaboration imperative for clinical management of COVID-19 was given.

Speaking at the virtual event, FICCI president Dr Sangita Reddy said, "While both the private and public sector healthcare providers are facing their own challenges, this crisis has given the opportunity to come together and work for the society. This is the time when we need to exchange best practices and evolve the most effective care guidelines using collective knowledge and experience. This will go a long way in augmenting the Public-Private Partnerships in healthcare for the country." India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 97,570 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Count Tops 46 Lakh.

Stressing on the need to bring down the mortality rate by even less than one per cent, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "We must ensure that no patient (of COVID-19) is left untreated and our system should be available, affordable and accessible to all."

Expressing similar opinion, Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Director-General Prof Balram Bhargava stated that early diagnosis, testing, tracking and treatment needs to be continued on a war footing mode until the pandemic is over. He also informed that we now have COVID testing capability in each district of the country and the government is trying to further scale it up.

Among other speakers at the event included AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr Manish Soneja from AIIMS, FICCI Health Services Committee Chairman Dr Alok Roy and others. The conclave was organised to share the best practices and effective treatment modules being implemented by the public and private sector hospitals in the country.

