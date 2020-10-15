Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): A 45-year-old bar owner here was shot at by unknown bike-borne assailants at RHP Road under the limits of Cubbon Park police station on Thursday.

"At around 9 pm, an incident of shooting has occurred in Cubbon Park PS limits of the central division. Manish, aged about 45 years, owner of the Duet bar was shot at by unknown bike-borne assailants in front of his bar located on RHP Road, off Brigade Road," Bengaluru Police informed.

The bar-owner has been shifted to Mallya hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

