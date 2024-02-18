Howrah (WB), Feb 18 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested and 102 kg of ganja has been seized from their possession in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted an onion-laden truck coming from Odisha at Sankrail Industrial Park in Dhulagarh and seized the contraband worth around Rs 50 lakh from the vehicle on Saturday, a police officer said.

Five occupants of the vehicle were arrested, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

