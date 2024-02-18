Thane, Feb 18: Two persons were arrested and a minor hailing from Bangladesh was rescued after a flesh trade was busted in Taloja area of Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

A raid was carried out on Saturday on a flat in a residential society after a tip off was confirmed by a decoy, said Sub Inspector Suresh Kurhade of Taloja police station. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Two Held for Running High-Profile Prostitution Racket in Goregaon.

"Two persons identified as Samon Shaikh and Mohinoor Mandal were arrested and a 14-year-old girl, who hails from Bangladesh, was rescued. A case has been registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act," he said.

