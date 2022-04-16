Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress marched ahead of its rivals in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunge assembly segment by-polls after six rounds of counting, election officials said Saturday.

In Ballygunge, TMC candidate Babul Supriyo is ahead of CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim by 9,105 votes, while the ruling party's nominee Shatrughan Sinha is leading by 63,627 votes over BJP's Agnimitra Paul in Asansol, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Govt Committed to Welfare of Unorganised Workforce'.

Supriyo has so far bagged 18,874 votes and Sinha secured 1,61,441 votes.

The by-polls, which took place on April 12, were necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 20.60 Crore Unutilized COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Still Available with States, UTs, Says Centre.

A total of 15 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, while 2.5 lakh people could vote in south Kolkata's Ballygunge.

The counting exercise began at 8 am amid tight security.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)