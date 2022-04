New Delhi, April 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Government of India was committed to the welfare of unorganised workforce. Prime Minister Modi further said that the participation of the unorganised labour was very important in the development of the country.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "The participation of our unorganized labour brothers and sisters is very important in the development of the country. Our government is always striving to make the lives of crores of such workers easier. While these schemes have ensured their social security, many more steps were taken to help during the pandemic as well." PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' in New Delhi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

देश के विकास में हमारे असंगठित श्रमिक भाई-बहनों की भागीदारी बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है। ऐसे करोड़ों कामगारों के जीवन को आसान बनाने के लिए हमारी सरकार सदैव प्रयासरत रही है। इन योजनाओं से जहां उनकी सामाजिक सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित हुई है, वहीं महामारी के दौरान भी मदद के लिए कई और कदम उठाए गए। pic.twitter.com/NvZwP0Qc0B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

The Prime Minister also shared important government welfare schemes for workers of unorganised sectors.

