Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) The West Bengal health department will start a mass drug administration (MDA) programme from Saturday to eliminate lymphatic filariasis (LF) in nine endemic districts, a senior official said on Friday.

Lymphatic filariasis is a parasitic disease caused by microscopic, thread-like worms.

Around 73.97 lakh people will be administered anti-filarial drugs in the districts of Alipurduar, Bankura, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Uttar Dinajpur and Bishnupur, he said.

The state's health department officials along with district magistrates will be inaugurating the MDA February round, he said.

During the drive, it will be ensured that everyone except children below two years, pregnant women and seriously ill people consume the prescribed dosage of the anti-filarial medication, the official added.

It will continue till February 28.

