Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, and prayed for everyone's peace and prosperity.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar also hoped that this "festival of joy will protect people from the evil effects" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Coal Scam Case: Ex-Union Minister Dilip Ray Sentenced to 3 Years Jail.

"Best wishes and Greetings to all on Vijayadashami. Mahaparava signals victory of good over evil a d truth over untruth. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring peace, prosperity, happiness and affluence to us all (sic)," the governor tweeted.

Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil. In Bengal, clay idols of goddess Durga are immersed in river after a five-day-long revelry, as devotees bid her farewell. The ceremony symbolises the end of her annual sojourn to her paternal home.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Cuts Off His Tongue in Banda, Offers it to Goddess on Last Day of Navratri at a Temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)