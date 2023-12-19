Howrah (WB), Dec 19 (PTI) Several shanties were feared to have been gutted in a major blaze in West Bengal's Howrah city on Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

However, there were no reports of any casualties so far, they said.

The fire broke out in Ichapur area and quickly spread to a nearby slum, the officials said, adding people came out of their shanties.

A total of 12 fire tenders brought the fire under control after about three hours, they said.

State Fire Department Minister Sujit Bose reached the spot and said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

