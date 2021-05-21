Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll jumped to 14,054 on Friday after 159 more patients succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin.

As many as 19,847 fresh cases of the infection pushed the coronavirus tally to 12,29,805, it said.

The state now has 1,32,181 active cases, while 10,83,570 people have recovered from the virus, including 19,017 since Thursday.

A total of 47 deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas, followed by 33 in Kolkata, 12 in Paschim Bardhaman and nine in Nadia among other districts, it said.

The fresh cases include 4,240 from North 24 Parganas and 3,560 from the metropolis.

Altogether, 77,627 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number to 1,17,86,397, the bulletin added.

