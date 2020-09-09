Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,730 on Wednesday with 53 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

The tally also went up to 1,90,063 after 3,107 fresh cases of infection were registered in different parts of the state, it said.

Also Read | Golden Temple Gets MHA Nod For FCRA Licence For 5 Years.

As 2,967 more people recovered from the infection, the discharge rate in West Bengal improved to 85.76 per cent from 85.60 per cent on Tuesday.

The number of active cases now stood at 23,341, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 4,039 COVID-19 Cases; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2 Lakh-Mark in National Capital.

Since Tuesday, 42,642 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)