Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed when a fire broke out at their Asansol house in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district early on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

According to their neighbours, the fire started around 2 am on the ground floor of the standalone building.

Upon seeing the flames, security guards from a nearby apartment complex, along with local residents, rushed to the scene and tried to douse the blaze.

A fire tender also reached the spot soon after, the officer said.

According to the officer, in all four family members were rushed to a hospital where three of them were declared brought dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Bablu Singh, the head of the family, and his in-laws — Kewal and Gayatri Chanda.

Singh's wife Shilpi Chatterjee (Singh) is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

Prima facie the cause of the fire was believed to be a short circuit.

