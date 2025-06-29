Shillong, June 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Meghalaya's traditional Eri silk and its unique handicrafts during the 123rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting the nation's rich tapestry of indigenous arts and crafts. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma thanked Modi for highlighting Meghalaya's pride, a week after he gifted the PM the silk fabric woven by women of the northeastern state.

In his address, Modi highlighted the recent recognition of Meghalaya's Eri silk with the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, calling it "a proud moment not just for the state, but for the entire country." Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Resumes His Monthly Broadcast After Taking Break During Lok Sabha Elections, Says 'Delighted To Connect With People'

"Eri Silk is not just a fabric; it is a heritage of Meghalaya, lovingly preserved and enriched over generations, especially by the Khasi community," Modi said, highlighting that the silk is in itself 'Ahimsa silk' where silkworms are not harmed in its production.

Sangma noted that global demand for such eco-conscious and ethically produced products is rising, calling Eri silk a "perfect product" for the international market. Stating that the worldwide demand for such goods are increasing, Modi also emphasised on its sustainability. Mann Ki Baat 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Address First Monthly Radio Programme of This Year Today.

"This silk keeps you warm in winters and cool in summers, making it ideal for all climates and markets," he added. Acknowledging the role played by women in Meghalaya in its production, Modi lauded the Eri Silk revolution through Self Help Groups (SHGs), preserving traditional knowledge while creating sustainable livelihoods.

The PM also urged all citizens to support indigenous products, reiterating his call for 'Vocal for Local' and strengthening the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. "If customers buy only products made in India and traders sell only products made in India, the self-reliance movement of India will gain unstoppable momentum," he said. "A great encouragement to our heritage textile weavers. Thank you Hon'ble PM!" the Chief Minister posted on X.