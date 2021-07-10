Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) Bengali TV actor Pratyusha Paul on Saturday alleged that unknown persons have issued rape threats to her on social media and released a few morphed images of her on pornographic websites, hurting her image.

She has filed a cyber complaint and an investigation is underway but none have been arrested yet, police said.

When contacted, Paul said, "This has been happening to me for the last one year. Initially, I ignored the threats but recently it went out of hand and I complained to the police. The person(s) keep changing his/her account when I block them and threaten me of rape."

"The person(s) released my morphed images on pornographic websites and even sent those to my mother and friends. This is a matter of concern for me," she said.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said that a case under IT Act has been registered based on Paul's complaint and further investigation is underway but no arrests have been made yet.

