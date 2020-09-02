Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police has arrested here 15 people including bank and government officials in connection with a case related to the misappropriation of government funds case.

"Last December, the case was registered where Rs 50 crores of government funds were misappropriated. We have arrested 15 people including bank and government officials," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil told reporters here.

He said that Kingpin Vijay Akash, who had been absconding for nine months, has also been arrested in the matter. Akash is a recidivist, Patil said.

Further details are awaited.

