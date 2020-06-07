Bengaluru Police Arrest Corporator Imran Pasha for Doing Roadshow in Containment Zone

Imran Pasha. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, June 7: Police on Sunday arrested Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator and JDS member Imran Pasha for violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines in a containment zone.

Pasha, the corporator from Padarayanapura where many positive cases of corona have been found and the area is sealed, has been arrested under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"It was an irresponsible act of Imran Pasha. It was a criminal act as he did a roadshow in a place which is a containment zone. I saw the video of the roadshow, which was unacceptable. We will take further action after gathering all information," said Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

Imran Pasha had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. After being discharged from Victoria Hospital, he was given a huge welcome by his supporters without maintaining any social distance or wearing masks.

