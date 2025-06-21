Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Bengaluru City Police conducted a special raid across multiple bars and restaurants in the West zone, revealing several violations, including illegal employment of female staff and breaches of health, excise, and police regulations, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Karnataka Police, the raids were conducted after the Bengaluru Police Commissioner received credible information regarding illegal activities at certain establishments.

The operations were conducted at bars and restaurants located under the jurisdictions of Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park, and Ashoknagar Police Stations.

As per the release, 11 special police teams were formed to carry out the raid in the West zone.

During the raid, it was found that 19 bars and restaurants were violating regulations by employing female workers who were provocatively dressed and standing near customers' tables in an indecent manner. Further violations observed included the absence of appointed female security guards, and a lack of cleanliness in kitchen areas. Not designating or maintaining a proper smoking zone and operating beyond permitted hours, it said.

Customers who violated COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) regulations were fined on the spot. Reports have been submitted to the respective police stations for further legal action against the owners of the bars and restaurants.

Another significant finding was that violations were not limited to police regulations but also extended to health and excise departments. These findings have been communicated to the concerned departments, requesting appropriate action. Strict monitoring will continue for these commercial establishments in the coming days. If found violating regulations again, their licenses will be cancelled.

If the public faces any inconvenience or notices any such violations, they are encouraged to call the helpline number/Namma 112. The identity of informants will be kept confidential, the release said.

This special raid operation was conducted under the guidance of C. Vamsi Krishna, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone. Under the leadership of S Girish, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, with the involvement of officers and staff from the Central and West Divisions as part of the 11 special police teams, it added. (ANI)

