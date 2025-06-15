Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashok has urged the state government to convene an emergency session of the legislature to discuss the stampede tragedy at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ashok highlighted that the incident has raised serious questions about public safety, crowd control, and the organisation of sports and other events.

The tragedy has caused anxiety and concern among the public and alleged that lapses in administration, the government's actions post-incident, and attempts to shield influential individuals have led to widespread doubts, said a statement.

Ashok claimed that three separate investigations are being conducted to conceal the truth, and helpless officials are being scapegoated, as per public discussions.

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive discussion on measures to prevent such incidents in the future, proposing a three-day emergency session.

The session should address a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the stampede, strengthening crowd control and safety measures at public events, ensuring proper treatment for the injured, providing compensation to affected families, and outlining the state government's plans to avoid such incidents in the future.

Ashok stated that the emergency session would demonstrate the state government's commitment to the public and help implement appropriate measures based on lessons learned from the tragedy. He also urged the government to disclose the causes of the incident to the public and take legal action against those responsible.

Eleven people died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Following the incident, the Karnataka government on June 5 suspended top police officials at the Cubbon Park Police Station and formed a one-man commission under a retired High Court Judge to probe the incident. (ANI)

