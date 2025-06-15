Kozhikode, June 15: In view of the continuing heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala on Monday. The closure applies to schools, Anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centers, and other educational institutions in the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. Kerala Rain, Weather Forecast: Widespread Rains, Gusty Winds Affect Life in State; Red Alert in 5 Districts.

Kozhikode collector Snehil Kumar Singh said, "In view of the Red Alert issued in the district and continuous heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Kozhikode district will remain closed on Monday, June 16. This includes Anganwadis, madrasas, and tuition centres." Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by local administrations. Kannur School Holiday: Educational Institutions, Including Anganwadis and Tuition Centres, To Remain Shut on June 16 As IMD Issues Red Alert for Kerala.

According to IMD, heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) with isolated Extremely Heavy (>20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in Kerala from 14th to 17th June 2025. Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on 18th June 2025. Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Lakshadweep on 14th & 15th June 2025, the IMD said in a release.

