Bhabanipur (West Bengal) [India], October 2 (ANI): Bhabanipur assembly seat in West Bengal, from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray, recorded a voter turnout of 57.09 per cent during voting on Thursday, according to state election commission.

Besides Bhabanipur, polling was also held in Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies in the state. While Samserganj recorded a voter turnout of 79.92 per cent, Jangipur recorded 77.63 per cent voting.

Also Read | Delhi Cyber Cell Busts Illegal Terminating Pakistan Calls In India, Four Arrested.

The counting of votes will take place on October 3 in all three constituencies.

Mamata Banerjee had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year. The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the bypoll.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer, against the TMC chief. CPI(M) has fielded Srijib Biswas, who is also a lawyer. Congress did not contest the seat.

Trinamool Congress had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)