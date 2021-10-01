Xiaomi India has silently launched Redmi Note 10 Lite in the country. The newly launched handset is an entirely rebadged iteration of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in the country last year. The newly launched smartphone will go on sale on October 2, 2021, via mi.com and Amazon India. As a part of the launch offer, the handset will be offered with an instant discount of Rs 1,250 through an SBI credit card. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Priced in India From Rs 26,999.

The key highlights of the phone are a punch-hole display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It has a quad-camera setup, a 48MP primary shooter, 5,020mAh battery, 18W fast charging and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

As for prices, the Redmi Note 10 Lite is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB+64GB variant, while the 4GB+128GB costs Rs 15,999. The top-end 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 16,999. It comes in four colours - Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

It's official! #RedmiNote10Lite is entering the arena this festive season on 3rd October!🤩 A smartphone which will make other phones go: "Should we bow?" Get the #PerformanceMaster @ just ₹13,999! 🛒: @amazonIN | https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y 👉 https://t.co/mBOEKrdkns pic.twitter.com/0HbXtNNWTq — Redmi India - #DiwaliWithMi (@RedmiIndia) October 1, 2021

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 Lite sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

For photos and videos, it gets a quad rear camera module that includes a 48MP shooter with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it gets a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For security purposes, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2021 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).