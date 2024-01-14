New Delhi, January 14: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from party leaders and workers as he arrived at Imphal airport on Sunday afternoon, from where he will travel to Manipur's Thoubal to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On Sunday morning, Imphal-bound special IndiGo flight escorting Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders could not take off from Delhi on time due to fog causing a delay in the inauguration of the Yatra.

The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. Incidentally, the Congress suffered a major loss on Sunday when senior Congress leader Milind Deora announced his resignation from the party. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Kick-Start Nyay Yatra From Violence-Hit Manipur Amid Restrictions.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi has come with a message of peace, love and brotherhood in Manipur, which has been facing violence for a long time. "This is a historic visit and a message will go from Manipur that in Manipur where violence is taking place, Rahul Gandhi has come here with the message of peace, love and brotherhood. Nyay Yatra is to provide justice to the people...," Gehlot said speaking to ANI in Imphal.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who was recently suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has also decided to attend the launch of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur. "I have decided to join him (Rahul Gandhi) in this yatra because I feel I would be failing in my duty as a politician and a social worker if I did not join the biggest drive for unity and justice. I pray for the success of this yatra and for the future of my country," Danish Ali said in a post on 'X'. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi’s Flight to Manipur’s Imphal Delayed Due to Fog and Poor Visibility at Delhi Airport.

"This yatra is a call for action against divisive forces. This yatra is a drive to unite the people of our country against fear, hate, exploitation and divisiveness," he added. Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the Yatra is aimed to raise voice against "Anyay Kal" (era of justice) of the last 10 years.

"The 6700+ km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Khongjom in Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra starts today -- to raise our voice for economic justice, social justice and political justice, to raise our voice against the ANYAY KAAL of the last 10 years," Ramesh said in a post on 'X'. Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur, the senior Congress leader asked if the former does not consider Manipur a part of India.

"The Prime Minister has refused to speak a word or visit Manipur for more than 8 months since violence erupted here. Does the Prime Minister not consider Manipur to be a part of India? Does the Prime Minister not respect the contribution of Manipuris to India? The Yatra will raise the issue of Nyay for Manipur," he said.

