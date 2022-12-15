Dausa (Raj), Dec 15 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped at a farmer's house in Dausa on Thursday evening during the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and cut fodder using a hand-operated machine.

The party's official Twitter handle shared photos of Rahul Gandhi operating a fodder-cutting machine.

Also Read | Gambia Children Deaths: Maiden Pharma's Cough Syrup Samples Found To Be of Standard Quality, Says Government.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tried his hands on this machine.

The yatra is currently passing through the state's Dausa district.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Absconding Cleric Arrested for Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Boy in Sarai Rohilla Area.

Boxer Sweety Boora and Indian national kabaddi team captain Deepak Niwas Hooda also joined the yatra on Thursday.

The yatra will complete 100 days on Friday. On the occasion, Gandhi will hold a press conference at Jaipur and also attend a musical concert at the pink city's Albert hall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)