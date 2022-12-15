New Delhi, December 15: A cleric (maulvi), who was absconding after allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, was arrested on Thursday, police said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Isran.

The police had filed an FIR under the POCSO Act and 377, 506 sections of IPC. According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North Delhi, the accused had committed unnatural sex with the victim several times after sedating him. Delhi: Rape Graph on the Rise in National Capital, Most Victims Target of Men Known to Them.

Earlier in another instance from Madhya Pradesh, Maulvi Abdul Samad was arrested and sent to judicial custody for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Khandwa district in October, police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Trying To Rape Minor Boy During Wedding Function in Ghaziabad.

The accused was the Maulvi of Emanual Madrasa of Zakaria Masjid, Khanshawali in Khandwa district. According to police, the matter came to light when the 5-year-old complained of chest pain following which her parents registered a complaint at the Moghat Police Station.

Police arrested the accused and produced him in court, which remanded him to judicial custody. A case was registered against the accused under Section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

