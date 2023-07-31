Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The 'Bhasma Aarti' for Lord Mahakal was performed early in the morning with established customs in the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the fourth Monday of 'Sawan' month.

Lord Mahakaleshwar, who is enshrined in the third position among the twelve Jyotirlingas was worshipped with the Bhasma Aarti today early morning in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Also Read | Jaipur-Mumbai Express Firing: RPF Jawan Kills Colleague, Three Passengers After Fight Onboard Moving Train; Arrested (Watch Videos).

Bhasma Aarti of Lord Shiva is performed only in the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain.

This aarti is performed early in the morning at 4 am with the fresh ashes of the pyre.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Four Killed As Car Collides With Speeding Truck in Madurai.

Prior to performing the elaborate Bhasma Aarti, the priests of the temple offered milk, curd, honey, sugar, and fruit juice to Lord Shiva.

After that, the deity was decked with sandalwood, abir, gulal, dry fruits, and other offerings.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to the deity Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva.

Located in the ancient city of Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India, the temple is situated on the side of the Holy River Shipra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)