Mumbai, July 31: In a horrifying incident, an angry Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead a colleague and three passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express here on Monday. According to the GRP Control here, the incident occurred between the Virar and Mira Road Road stations at around 5.30 a.m. Firing Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express Train: Videos Show Dead Bodies at Borivali Railway Station, Accused RPF Constable in Police Custody.

Two on-duty RPF constables allegedly had a major fight in which one took his gun and started firing at the other one. In the firing, the other constable and three other passengers, including a woman, were killed. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Cop Opens Fire on Three Persons of a Family in Shajapur, His Body Later Found on Railway Tracks.

Police and RPF officials are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.

