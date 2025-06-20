Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Bhopal district administration has constituted a permanent district level anti-encroachment squad, aiming to tackle the issue of abandoned vehicles and scrap vehicles dumped at various locations in the city and improving inter-departmental coordination for the purpose.

With the formation of the squad, the district administration began its action on Friday, removing the abandoned and scrap vehicles from Dussehra Maidan located in TT Nagar area in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Bhopal Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ankur Meshram said, "A meeting was held under the guidance of Bhopal Member of Parliament (MP), Bhopal Collector and Commissioner of Police (CP), in which it was brought to the notice that while the anti-encroachment squads of the municipal corporation and traffic police have been actively taking action, there is a coordination issues among various departments. Keeping this in view, a district level permanent anti-encroachment squad has now been formed, which will be chaired by ADM, Bhopal."

Along with this, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP), traffic police in charge, PWD officers, incharge of the encroachment wing of the Municipal Corporation, CMHO (Chief Medical and Health Officer) and MPEB officials (Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board) will be among the squad, the officer said.

"This permanent squad with officials from various departments has been formed considering that there should not be any coordination issues among the departments. Wherever the action will be initiated, the SDM, Tehsildar, police station incharge and ACP of the respective area will be members of the squad and action will be taken by making prior announcement. An announcement for the same was made last evening and this morning, following which today, an action was taken against the scrap vehicle at Dussehra Maidan located in the TT Nagar area in the city," ADM Meshram said.

He further said that it was found in many places that vehicles were dumped in main areas of the traffic movement, which were not claimed by anyone and normal traffic was hampered by those scrap vehicles. Besides, there are many parking spaces where various scrap vehicles remain dumped, resulting in trouble for parking vehicles of common commuters. With removal of these scrap vehicles, not only facilitate smooth traffic, but also parking spaces will be free, enhancing the clean and beautiful city image. (ANI)

