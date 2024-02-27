Bhopal/Shahdol, Feb 27 (PTI) Two children were killed in a lightning strike on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district as several areas in the state received heavy rain and hailstorms, officials said.

In Bhopal, strong winds uprooted trees in several localities.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: HSC Student Dies by Suicide After College Seniors Strip Him Naked, Record His Nude Video in Murbad; Five Arrested.

A six-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl were struck by a bolt from the sky while collecting wood near a tree at Chhatwai village, resulting in their death, said Sohagpur police station in-charge Bhupendra Mani Patel.

Both the deceased belonged to a tribal community, he said.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

Hailstorms and thunderstorms hit several places including Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen and other districts.

A scientist at the India Meteorology Department's Bhopal office said a maximum wind speed of 74 kilometres per hour (kmph) was recorded in Bhopal, 48 kmph in neighbouring Sehore, and 43 kmph in Shajapur.

In East Madhya Pradesh, a maximum wind speed of 65 kmph was recorded in Singrauli and 50 kmph in Rewa among other places, he said.

The hailstorm with lightning and strong winds (70-90 kmph) is likely to continue over Narmadapuram, Pachmarhi, Betul, South Bhopal, South Sehore, Raisen, Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Jabalpur, Bhedaghat, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Seoni, and Chhindwara and Pench.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in south Vidisha, Harda, Sagar, Mandla and Kanha, Katni, Dindori and other areas.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a meeting and directed the district collectors to conduct a survey of crops damaged due to hailstorms and excessive rain.

"A survey of farmers affected by the hailstorm and excessive rain should be conducted with seriousness and sensitivity. Appropriate relief amount should be made available to them," Yadav said.

He said that all the ministers, MPs and MLAs should monitor the survey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)