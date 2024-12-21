Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police (CP) Suresh Singh Dev Dutta held a discussion regarding the functioning of the anti-burglary squad, during which he underlined the importance of community cooperation in strengthening security.

During the discussions on Friday, he urged apartment residents to install more CCTV cameras in their societies and assured that the police would be present near the apartments to ensure safety.

Also Read | GST Council Meeting Today: Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Discuss Proposed Rate Cut on Health Insurance Premiums, Aviation Turbine Fuel Under GST.

"We held a discussion regarding the functioning of the anti-burglary squad. We urge apartment residents to cooperate with the police and install more CCTV cameras in the societies. We will be present near the apartments.. This is an initiative to ensure the security of people living in societies... We appeal to people to keep supporting the police and taking preventive measures to stay alert.." the Police Commissioner said while speaking to ANI.

Additionally, Dev confirmed that crime scenes in the state had been reviewed, and it was noted that the state had seen a reduction in cases of murder, dacoity, burglary, snatching, and crimes against women.

Also Read | Punjab Municipal Corporation Elections 2024: Voting Underway for 5 Municipal Corporations, 44 Councils and Nagar Panchayats (Watch Videos).

"We reviewed the data till November 24, and after comparing the cases, we noticed that there has been a decline in cases of murder, dacoity, burglary, snatching, and crimes against women since last year. Miscellaneous crimes have increased, and people have been registering FIRs for the same," Dev added.

Taking to social media platform X, the Odisha Commissionerate shared a post about the review meeting chaired by the Police Commissioner.

"Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Singh chaired a review meeting on the crime investigation and control situation in the Commissionerate area. The meeting was attended by officers in charge of all the police stations in the area. On this occasion, the magazine 'Bastiku Chal' was released to the public," the post read.

Meanwhile, the Rourkela Police also launched the Operation Surakhya to strengthen the surveillance in the city and prepare an updated database of the offenders.

"Operation Surakhya launched by Rourkela police to strengthen surveillance over 1340 habitual offenders and prepare an updated database of their fingerprints and photos. History sheets and Hazira registers also updated to ensure deterrence against crime," the post read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)