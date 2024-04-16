Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): In a major development in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra, Bhuj police arrested two accused and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

A press release issued by Bhuj police reads, "West Kachchh Police arrested two accused of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who opened fire outside the residence of actor Salman Khan on April 14. The two accused have been identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar. The entire operation was conducted by Bhuj police."

Also Read | WFH Scam in Kolkata: Female HR Professional Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh in Work From Home Fraud, Probe Launched.

"They have been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further questioning," the press release further read.

The firing incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, saw two unidentified men open fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, and fled from the spot.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Egg Donated for Mosque Construction Fetches Over Rs 2.26 Lakh in Auction in Baramulla (See Pics and Video).

The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack."

They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident Salman Khan's brother and actor Arbaaz Khan stated that the particular "disturbing" incident has affected the family.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

He also shared that the family is fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in investigating the matter.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family."

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had summoned two individuals for questioning in connection with the recent firing incident.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to actor over the phone regarding the incident. Shinde also discussed this with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the actor's security.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)