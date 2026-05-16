Audi Q9 SUV Interior Features Revealed Ahead of Summer 2026 World Premiere; Check Specifications

Audi has officially previewed the interior of its upcoming flagship model, the Q9, ahead of its scheduled world premiere this summer. Positioned as a dedicated, large full-size SUV, the vehicle represents a major step in the German manufacturer’s strategy to bolster its presence in key global markets, including North America, where demand for premium three-row vehicles remains strong. The Q9 is designed to function as a mobile living space, prioritizing passenger experience, upscale materials, and premium cabin technology.

The luxury crossover will utilize Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture, enabling a spacious interior tailored for family, business, and long-distance travel. By offering configurations that accommodate adult-sized seating across three rows, Audi aims to establish a new benchmark for space and exclusivity, positioning the Q9 to compete directly against established segment rivals like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. Hyundai to Launch New Mid-Size Hybrid SUV and Compact Electric SUV in India by FY2027; Check Expected Price and Specifications Details.

Audi Q9 SUV Innovative Automatic Doors and Advanced Exterior Design

A notable technical milestone for the vehicle is the inclusion of electrically powered doors, a first for any Audi production model. The doors can be operated effortlessly through the key, the myAudi companion app, the central MMI system, the brake pedal, or the seatbelt buckle. To ensure safety in narrow parking spaces or around urban traffic, an integrated array of surround sensors features obstacle detection, automatically halting the doors if approaching cyclists or obstructions are identified.

On the exterior, the Q9 adopts the brand’s modern design language. The front profile features a signature Singleframe grille flanked by a split lighting arrangement, separating the upper LED daytime running light clusters from the main lower headlamp units. To enhance everyday practicality, every Q9 will come standard with robust roof rails and a bundled factory roof rack.

Audi Q9 SUV Seating Architecture and High-End Materials

The interior can be configured as a six- or seven-seater layout to match customer requirements. The premium six-seat variation features two independent, business-class style chairs in the middle row, equipped with electric adjustment and active ventilation within the cushion and backrest panels. The standard seven-seat layout prioritizes family utility, allowing child seats to be securely fitted to all three second-row seating positions.

Row 6-Seat Layout Option 7-Seat Layout Option Row 1 Driver Seat (Ventilation/Massage) Passenger Seat (Ventilation/Massage) Row 2 Captain Chair, Captain Chair (Active Ventilation) 3-Sofa Bench (Triple Child-Seat Support) Row 3 Foldable Seat Foldable Seat Features Individual Electric Power Folding Controls Individual Electric Power Folding Controls

Up front, the cabin offers a lounge-like environment featuring sport seats plus equipped with integrated massage and ventilation functions. To maximize flexibility, the third-row seatbacks fold down individually via electric controls, streamlining the transition between passenger space and rear luggage capacity. The cabin aesthetic utilizes premium materials, expanding its design portfolio to include custom alpaca wool fiber upholstery, fine Nappa leather, and sustainable Dinamica microfiber, paired with matte fine-grain ash or authentic carbon fiber weaves.

Audi Q9 SUV Next-Generation Panoramic Sunroof and 4D Sound

The premium environment is enhanced by a standard 1.5-square-metre laminated glass panoramic sunroof. The roof utilizes electrochromic technology split into nine individually controllable segments that switch from clear to opaque at the push of a button, entirely removing the need for a mechanical fabric blind. The laminated glass reflects infrared light and filters out more than 99.5 per cent of ultraviolet radiation. When the vehicle is parked, the system automatically shifts to opaque to ensure security and cabin privacy.

Audi has also introduced an upgraded Bang & Olufsen premium 4D sound system. Building upon previous layouts, the system integrates specialized physical actuators directly inside the front seats, allowing occupants to physically feel acoustic vibrations. Dedicated headrest speakers facilitate localized navigation prompts and private phone calls without causing acoustic distractions for other passengers. This audio system operates in tandem with a continuous LED Dynamic Interaction Light (IAL) strip running the full width of the dashboard, which dynamically changes color to complement active media cover art. Audi Q9 To Launch in 2026: Audi’s Flagship 7-Seater SUV Spotted Testing, Expected To Rival BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS Next Year; Here’s What To Expect.

Audi Q9 SUV Global Launch Timeline and Estimated Market Pricing

While full technical parameters and international pricing structures will remain under wraps until the official world premiere in Summer 2026, the Q9 is slated to go on sale globally in the latter half of the year. Built on the elongated Premium Platform Combustion architecture, the powertrain lineup is confirmed to offer both traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) and high-efficiency plug-in hybrid (PHEV) options.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).