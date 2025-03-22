Araria (Bihar) [India], March 22 (ANI): Three Special Task Force (STF) personnel and a robbery accused were injured in an encounter in Bihar's Araria district during an early morning raid on Tuesday.

Bihar Police said that the operation was conducted based on intelligence about wanted criminals involved in multiple bank robberies.

Araria Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Kumar said, "This morning, the STF carried out a raid based on specific inputs. Two accused attempted to flee and opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory action, one accused, Chunmun Jha, was injured and was sent for treatment, while the other managed to escape. Search operations are underway to apprehend him."

Three STF personnel sustained injuries in the crossfire and were also taken for medical treatment. Authorities are continuing their efforts to track down the second accused.

Earlier on March 14, two individuals were arrested in the murder case of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh by assailants in Munger, Bihar.

The incident unfolded after the Munger police received information late in the evening about a family creating a ruckus in Nandalpur village under the influence of alcohol. Upon reaching the spot with his team, ASI Singh was attacked by family members, who struck him on the head, leaving him critically injured.

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh succumbed to his injuries at Patna Paras Hospital despite medical efforts.

In another similar incident on March 13, ASI Rajiv Ranjan, posted in Fulkaha police station of Araria, died after a clash broke out between the police team and villagers who went to arrest a criminal at a wedding ceremony in Laxmipur village.

According to the Police, ASI Rajiv Ranjan, along with his team, went to Laxmipur village to arrest Anmol Yadav. The police arrested him, but the local villagers entered into an altercation with them, and they managed to release him.

During the altercation, ASI Vijay Kumar fell down and got severely injured. Later, when he was brought to the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Six people were arrested in connection with the murder of the ASI. (ANI)

