Patna, Feb 26 (PTI) Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Wednesday announced that he would resign from the Nitish Kumar cabinet to conform with the party's 'one leader, one post' policy.

Jaiswal is the minister of Revenue and Land Reforms.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 26: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bajrang Punia, Sriti Jha and Johnny Cash - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 26.

"I am going to resign from the ministerial position today. As per our party's principle of 'one leader, one post', I have decided to resign as the minister of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. I will continue as the chief of the party's state unit," he told reporters.

Chief Minister Kumar might expand or reshuffle his cabinet in a day or two, sources said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The developments are being seen as crucial in the run-up to the assembly elections due later this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)