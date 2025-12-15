Patna (Bihar) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended greetings to Sanjay Saraogi on being appointed as the Bihar state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri Sanjay Saraogi Ji on being appointed as the BJP State President. Shri Sanjay Saraogi Ji has also worked with us as a ministerial colleague in the cabinet. He has been elected as an MLA for the fifth time. Heartiest best wishes to him for this new responsibility."

Sanjay Saraogi, a six-time legislator from Darbhanga, has been appointed as the new Bihar state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with immediate effect.

Saraogi has replaced the current Bihar BJP President, Dilip Jaiswal, who serves as Minister of Industries in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

A release dated December 15, from the BJP, reads, "Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has appointed Shri Sanjay Saraogi, MLA, as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bihar. This appointment will be effective immediately."

On being appointed as state BJP president, Saraogi said, "The party is like my mother, and I will definitely work with honesty, loyalty, and patience to strengthen the party."

Born on August 28, 1969, in Darbhanga, Bihar, Sanjay Saraogi has a strong academic background, with postgraduate degrees in Commerce (MCom) and Business Administration (MBA). Belonging to the Vaishya community, his entry into public life traces back to his student years, during which he spent nearly a decade with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), serving in various organisational roles and laying the foundation for his later political career.

By 1999, he had formally entered the party structure, serving as the District Minister for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

In 2001, he served as the President of the Darbhanga City Mandal BJP, and a year later, in 2002, he was elected as the Ward Councillor of the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation. His rise within the party ranks continued swiftly; by 2003, he was appointed as the General Secretary of the Darbhanga District BJP.

Sanjay Saraogi has been elected as an MLA for six consecutive terms, starting with his first victory in February 2005 from the Darbhanga constituency. He successfully retained his seat in the subsequent elections of November 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, marking two decades of continuous representation. (ANI)

