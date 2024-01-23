Patna (Bihar) [India], January 23 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday also met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Though no official references have been made regarding the meeting, the sources have said that the meeting was regarding the appointment of Vice Chancellor in various universities in the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the people of India and highlighted Netaji's dedication to the nation's freedom.

"Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire," wrote PM Modi on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respects to the great freedom fighter, highlighting Netaji's unwavering commitment to India's independence and his enduring impact on the nation's freedom struggle.

"I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His powerful personality had a profound impact on our freedom struggle. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude." President Droupadi Murmu posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also commemorated the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valour).

In a tweet, Dhankhar wrote, "Remembering the fearless leader, #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas. His indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India's independence continue to inspire us all."

Dhankhar further quoted Netaji's iconic words, "Give me blood and I shall give you freedom," emphasising their enduring power as a rallying cry for liberty and a reminder of the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence.

The Vice President concluded his tweet by stating, "May this day serve as a reminder to keep Bharat first, and to work tirelessly towards a united, prosperous, and free India."

The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)

