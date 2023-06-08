Patna, Jun 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani has sent a missive to all departments, flagging concerns over the delay in sending proposals for cabinet clearances, an official said on Thursday.

Subhani also asked all departments to ensure that the cabinet secretariat gets proposals seeking clearance from the council of ministers at least a day in advance of such scheduled meetings.

Also Read | Black Magic Kills Student in Hyderabad? Parents Suspect ‘Kshudra Pooja’ After Class 12th Student Hangs Self.

In a letter sent to all the departments on June 6, the chief secretary said, "It has been noticed in the recent past that departments keep sending their proposals for the cabinet clearances till the last moment or hours before the scheduled cabinet meeting. Departments should send proposals or notes to the cabinet secretariat at least a day before the scheduled meeting. These should be noted for strict compliance."

The move, according to sources, is aimed at smoothening the process of taking critical decisions.

Also Read | Patna Shocker! Woman Stabs Husband’s Private Parts Two Days After Marriage in a Fit of Rage, Arrested.

Instructions in this regard were issued by the cabinet secretariat earlier, but this has not been adhered to strictly by the departments, Subhani said.

“Adherence to the prescribed procedure aids careful examination of notes at all levels and rectification of inconsistencies in the proposals before they are placed for consideration of the cabinet. Further, it also facilitates timely completion of the consultation process and finalisation of notes," a senior official of the cabinet secretariat said.

The departments should plan their proposals or notes in such a manner as to obviate the necessity for last-minute requests for inclusion of their notes in the agenda of the cabinet meetings, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)