Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Former Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Harshvardhan Singh joined the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday.

The two joined JDU in an event held at the party's headquarters in Patna, Bihar.

Also Read | Rajiv Kacholia’s StartUp ‘Speech and Debate India’ Booms Amid COVID-19, Provides Virtual Debating Platform For Young Kids From Class 1-12.

The duo were welcomed by the leader of JDU in Lok Sabha, Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

JDU's national secretary Ravindra Singh was also present at the event.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

In August, three RJD MLAs - Chandrika Rai, Faraz Fatmi and Jaivardhan Yadav - had also joined JDU.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)