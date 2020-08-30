Mumbai, August 30: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic paralysing the businesses across the globe, the academic field is also affected with it. However, few entrepreneurs are coming up with innovative ideas to make their businesses boom. One such entrepreneur is Rajiv Kacholia, who has started 'Speech and Debate India (SDI)' intending to empower students with confidence by developing their core academic and life skills.

The Stanford University alumni formed SDI in January 2020 for students from class 1-12, who are interested in developing debate and life skills. With the help of SDI, Kacholia aims to develop research-oriented analytical thinking among the students, He aims to do it through an augmented version of the most rigorous and evidence-based format and policy style cross-examination debate. Indian Startup PixaHive Is Helping Amateur Photographers Earn a Passive Income.

Elaborating about the SDI, while speaking exclusively with LatestLY, Kacholia said, "This is not an elocution class, and we don't write or memorize essays. We help advanced kids expand how they think critically about topics beyond their grade level." Adding more, Kacholia said that SDI challenges students to move beyond their personal opinions to develop an appreciation for alternative viewpoints. Though the virtual debate platform is independent of any school, SDI had recently collaborated with some schools in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. However, students from other major cities are also participating in the online debate platform.

Speaking on the recent approach of aggressive behaviour of young kids -- inspired by news channels -- during debates, Kacholia said, "SDI focuses on developing research-oriented analytical thinking among the kids. During the debates on issues like climate change, young kids are taught to be elegant and data-driven." Citing the benefits of virtual debates, the SDI chief stated, "Debates makes schools easier and presentation of students praiseworthy. Unlike other study means, debates have an immediate impact on students' learning processes and help in critical learning."

Claiming that SDI is one of the only academy in India helping students to develop critical learning through debates, Kacholia opined to expand his business in India in the next two years. The SDI chief even claimed that they hardly have any impact of COVID-19 as of yet, as it operates solely through online.

