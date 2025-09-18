Patna (Bihar) [India], September 18 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that the state government has set an ambitious target to provide government jobs and employment to one crore youth in the next five years.

To achieve the target, the state is creating numerous opportunities in both the government and private sectors, making educated youth self-reliant, skilled, and employment-oriented, thereby contributing significantly to Bihar's and India's growth.

Also Read | 'Not Just Election Commission, They Are Insulting People's Mandate': BJP, JDU Slam Rahul Gandhi Over Fresh 'Vote Theft' Charges.

In a post on X, Bihar CM said, "You are aware that a target has been set to provide government jobs and employment to one crore youth in the next five years. In the coming times, a large number of new job and employment opportunities will be created in the government and private sectors. To achieve this set target, youth are being provided skill development training so that they can obtain jobs/employment."

Nitish Kumar has made empowering youth a top priority since forming the new government in November 2005. "Since the formation of the new government in November 2005, providing government jobs and employment to more and more youth and empowering and enabling them has been our top priority," he added.

Also Read | Groww IPO Update: India’s Largest Retail Stockbroker Files Updated Draft Papers for INR 7,000 Crore Initial Public Offering; 4 Promoters To Sell 1 Million Shares Each.

The Bihar CM further elaborated on the 7 Nishchay Karyakram and stated that it will include unemployed graduate youth (in arts, science, and commerce) aged 20-25 and also announced that under Mukhyamantri Nischay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana (MNSSBY) ₹1000/month for up to two years for eligible graduates not pursuing studies, without self-employment or government/private jobs.

"Under this, in addition to intermediate pass youth who were already receiving benefits, unemployed graduates in arts, science, and commerce will also be covered. Graduate youth, between the ages of 20 and 25, who are not pursuing further studies, who are seeking jobs/employment, who have no self-employment, and who are not engaged in government, private, or non-governmental employment, will be provided with a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for a maximum period of two years under this scheme," he said.

He hoped that the expanded scheme would form part of the state's larger employment strategy, which seeks to make educated youth "self-reliant, skilled, and employment-oriented."

"I hope that the youth will use this financial support to obtain necessary training and prepare for competitive examinations so that their future can be secured. The objective of this visionary initiative of the state government is to ensure that the youth of the state get maximum employment opportunities. The educated youth here should become self-reliant, skilled, and employment-oriented, and make a significant contribution to the development of the state and the nation," the Bihar CM noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)